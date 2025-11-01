Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 2,372 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,755,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,608,567,000 after buying an additional 24,591,538 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the first quarter valued at $597,888,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CRH by 43.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,416 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 58,695.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,830,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,179 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,052,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,484 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $119.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average of $102.53. The company has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $121.99.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.22%.

CRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

