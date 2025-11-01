Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,627,000 after purchasing an additional 104,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 27.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,469,000 after purchasing an additional 255,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 978,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,375,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,718,000 after acquiring an additional 78,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,114,000 after acquiring an additional 118,247 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.00.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $269.25 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.84 and a 200-day moving average of $299.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

