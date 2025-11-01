Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.28% of Boyd Gaming worth $17,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $211,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $39,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $5,689,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 14.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 7.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD stock opened at $77.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average of $79.43. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.94 and a 1 year high of $88.49.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $707.32 million during the quarter. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 46.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.15%.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $4,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,096,689 shares in the company, valued at $91,123,889.01. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Boyd sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $797,656.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,492.68. This trade represents a 39.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,035 shares of company stock worth $29,941,690. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

