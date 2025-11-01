BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 250.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,562 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.39% of BILL worth $18,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in BILL by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in BILL by 230.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at $1,207,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in BILL by 3,947.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -310.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.48.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. BILL had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. Analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on BILL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BILL from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BILL from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BILL to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

