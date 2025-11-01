Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $5.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lowered Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up from $2.75) on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LAC

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

In related news, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $3,355,104.72. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 40,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,247.40. This represents a 89.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 107.3% in the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 277,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 134,735 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 231,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the period. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.