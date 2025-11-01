NBZ Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

NBZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of NBZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 16,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 63,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $29.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.31.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

