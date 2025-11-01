Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG Shares Sold by Integrity Alliance LLC.

Integrity Alliance LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $889,722,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,276.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 262,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,664,000 after buying an additional 243,052 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11,073.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71,975 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $21,995,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after buying an additional 38,739 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VOOG stock opened at $450.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.07. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $286.00 and a 52 week high of $456.71.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

