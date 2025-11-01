Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,157 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DFAI opened at $36.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $37.15.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

