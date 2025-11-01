Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $793.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $806.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $739.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

