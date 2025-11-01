Cameco Corporation $CCJ Stake Reduced by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,029.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $30,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $102.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.30. Cameco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. Wall Street Zen raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

