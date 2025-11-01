Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $492.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $481.90 and a 200 day moving average of $467.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $576.43.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.84 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

