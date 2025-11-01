Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,747,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,984,339,000 after acquiring an additional 107,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,680,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,903,000 after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,520,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,003,000 after purchasing an additional 97,312 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,410,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,681,000 after purchasing an additional 447,734 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,357,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,743,000 after purchasing an additional 268,803 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $127.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.8%

DECK stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.67.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.