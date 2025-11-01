Atria Investments Inc Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $215.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.03 and its 200-day moving average is $188.86. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $129.14 and a 12 month high of $198.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

