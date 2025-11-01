Atria Investments Inc Purchases 1,707 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Danaher by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 target price on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $215.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.47. The stock has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

