Yum China $YUMC Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 29.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,985,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Yum China by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,076,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,119,000 after acquiring an additional 171,643 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Yum China by 21.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at $14,681,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at $9,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Yum China Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 8.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

