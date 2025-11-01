Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $935,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 425.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $201.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 47.63%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.25.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

