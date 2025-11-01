Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 35,436 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 95.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,436 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unified Investment Management raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $78.96 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $1,475,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,461.48. This represents a 35.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $588,261.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 9,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,429.02. This represents a 31.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,429 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,362. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

