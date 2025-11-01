Savvy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Savvy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.44. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.15.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.