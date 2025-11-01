Crescent Sterling Ltd. Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Crescent Sterling Ltd. trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.2% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Conning Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 41.8% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 25.3% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 4.4%

NYSE ABBV opened at $218.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.42 and its 200 day moving average is $200.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The stock has a market cap of $385.35 billion, a PE ratio of 103.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $236.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 17th. HSBC set a $225.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

