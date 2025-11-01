The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 58.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $140.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.18. The company has a market capitalization of $155.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.73 and a fifty-two week high of $146.46.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

