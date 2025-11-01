Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 910 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $667,392,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 118.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,519,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,328,787,000 after buying an additional 6,238,829 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,943,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,504,000 after buying an additional 1,522,573 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,745,000 after buying an additional 1,426,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,554,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,336,000 after buying an additional 1,094,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $173.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.27. The stock has a market cap of $225.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.72. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $182.19.

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Shopify from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Phillip Securities downgraded Shopify from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shopify from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $156.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.35.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

