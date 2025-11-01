Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 43 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Mill Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,321,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,813,114,000 after buying an additional 232,195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,680,910,000 after buying an additional 2,710,930 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,159,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $983,161,000 after buying an additional 138,678 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,998,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $947,006,000 after buying an additional 29,753 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,891,000 after buying an additional 189,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.8%

NSC opened at $283.91 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $302.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.73.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $281.86 per share, with a total value of $732,836.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,020. The trade was a 59.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

