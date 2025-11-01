Assetmark Inc. Purchases 260,106 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 484.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,106 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $15,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 87,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,727,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,729,000 after acquiring an additional 108,865 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.09.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

