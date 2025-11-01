GAM Holding AG Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $461.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $387.03 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.49.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.72.
View Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Amazon Earnings: 3 Catalysts That Could Drive Shares to $300
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why Chipotle Stock May Bounce After a Brutal Sell-Off
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Why VGT May Be a Smarter Bet Than Chasing Individual Tech Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.