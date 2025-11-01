Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,624 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.15% of Annaly Capital Management worth $18,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,356,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,883 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at $100,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,105,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after acquiring an additional 64,513 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,808,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,356,000 after acquiring an additional 196,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 833.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,784 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE NLY opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.25. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $22.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $885.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.55 million. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 129.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. Zacks Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler set a $22.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

