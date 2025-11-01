Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $509,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 127,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 70,327 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 107,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 39,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.1%

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $119.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.66 and a 200-day moving average of $111.57. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $124.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $148.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $354,240.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 110,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,589.44. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,545,054.40. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,040. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.