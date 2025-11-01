CrowdStrike $CRWD Holdings Boosted by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,840 shares of company stock valued at $75,350,186. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $543.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $475.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.31, a P/E/G ratio of 126.59 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $294.68 and a fifty-two week high of $553.64.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.78.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

