Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $24,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $433,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 401,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JP Morgan Cazenove dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.57. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 43,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

