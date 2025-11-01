Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 37.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $73.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $66.83 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

