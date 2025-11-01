9,223 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Acquired by Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC

Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.0%

PEP opened at $146.09 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $167.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

