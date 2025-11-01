Integrity Alliance LLC. Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Integrity Alliance LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,870,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,471,790,000 after acquiring an additional 148,658 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Amgen by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,521,339,000 after purchasing an additional 274,488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,454,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,387,695,000 after purchasing an additional 243,306 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Amgen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,017,525,000 after purchasing an additional 52,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,020,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $940,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $298.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $335.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.51. The company has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.94.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

