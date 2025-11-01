Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $207.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.94. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $211.98.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

