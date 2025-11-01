Twin City Private Wealth LLC Sells 922 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Twin City Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.48.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $195.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.95. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $169.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.49. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 37.62%.The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

