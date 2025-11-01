Syverson Strege & Co Makes New $275,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 225.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $223.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $232.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 10,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $2,387,888.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 409,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,136,637.94. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,256 shares of company stock worth $53,931,979. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 6th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.79.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

