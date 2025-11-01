Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $795,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 68,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group grew its position in Pfizer by 7.5% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 15,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.24.

Shares of PFE opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $28.64. The company has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

