Strs Ohio Acquires 131,219 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 182.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,219 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $25,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,936,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,077,000 after acquiring an additional 398,950 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,509,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,181,000 after acquiring an additional 60,116 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,141,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,972,000 after acquiring an additional 684,390 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,943,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,905,000 after acquiring an additional 417,951 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,605,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $124.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.93 and a 52 week high of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.13.

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,344. The trade was a 29.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 45,305 shares of company stock worth $5,608,647 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

