PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Diego Scotti Sells 3,838 Shares of Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,731.33. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PYPL opened at $69.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.09.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Cowen reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $84.00 target price on PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on PayPal from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 726.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87,524 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 285.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

