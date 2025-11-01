Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,414 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,704 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,590,333,000 after buying an additional 55,576,478 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,404,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947,527 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6,915.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $492,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,147,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,055,356 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,251,000 after purchasing an additional 279,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5%

F opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.