Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 3,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,366.77. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.09 per share, with a total value of $1,048,424.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 268,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,709,226.33. This trade represents a 5.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $93.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -720.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.