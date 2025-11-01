Twin City Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Twin City Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total transaction of $1,023,533.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,399.84. The trade was a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,620 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $179,820.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,960. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,854. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock opened at $111.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.94 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.67.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.75%. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $131.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.21.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

