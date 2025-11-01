AMG National Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 19,981 Diageo plc $DEO

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Diageo by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 62,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 66.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 117,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $92.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.98. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $132.34.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $2.5192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. This represents a dividend yield of 516.0%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

