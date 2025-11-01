AMG National Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 19,981 Diageo plc $DEO

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Diageo by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 62,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 66.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 117,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diageo Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $92.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.98. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $132.34.
Diageo Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on DEO
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Amazon Earnings: 3 Catalysts That Could Drive Shares to $300
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Why Chipotle Stock May Bounce After a Brutal Sell-Off
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why VGT May Be a Smarter Bet Than Chasing Individual Tech Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.