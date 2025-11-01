Saxony Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in American Express Company $AXP

Saxony Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $1,454,667,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of American Express by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,849,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,752,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,278,711,000 after purchasing an additional 965,221 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American Express by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,108,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,740,000 after purchasing an additional 640,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,843,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,334,299,000 after purchasing an additional 605,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,739.98. This represents a 39.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 222,011 shares of company stock worth $70,725,044 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.5%

AXP stock opened at $360.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $248.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $365.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.65 and a 200-day moving average of $310.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

