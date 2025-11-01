World Investment Advisors Purchases 3,765 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 637.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,095. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $124.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.78%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.