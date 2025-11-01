Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $607,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 166.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 822,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 99,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, JDH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. JDH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6481 per share. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.