Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $19.67 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in McKesson were worth $19,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 171.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 64.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $34,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 24,189 shares of company stock worth $16,722,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $810.00 to $857.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $839.15.

MCK stock opened at $811.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $498.32 and a 12-month high of $846.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $741.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $718.80.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

