Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.4545.

EQH has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.10. Equitable has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $56.61.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $332,642.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 75,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,051.02. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $134,836.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,411.86. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 178,958 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,262 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,985,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,168,000 after acquiring an additional 615,314 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

