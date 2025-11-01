Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Decreases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,658 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,012 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,657,000 after purchasing an additional 931,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,952,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,150,000 after purchasing an additional 502,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $162.04 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.46.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,587,755 shares of company stock valued at $649,644,973. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Fox Advisors lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.80.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

