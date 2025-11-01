Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,390 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its position in Amphenol by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $12,304,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 433,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. The trade was a 45.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,231,042 shares of company stock valued at $150,616,896 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $139.54 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $141.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $170.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $152.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.77.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

