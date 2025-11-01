Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Leeward Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $862.96 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $935.63. The stock has a market cap of $816.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $780.74 and a 200-day moving average of $771.60.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

