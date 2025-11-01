Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys 2,917 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,226,000 after acquiring an additional 176,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,943,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,975,000 after acquiring an additional 157,839 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,111,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,121,000 after acquiring an additional 409,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,069,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,708,000 after acquiring an additional 109,858 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $87.00 price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.10.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average is $72.99.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

